Richard 'Dick' Wood

Kitsap - 1945-2019

Richard, son of Ray and Mary Wood, was born in Bremerton and graduated East High School 1963.

He was employed 33 years at Naval Base Kitsap, after serving his apprenticeship.

He married Judith, his high school sweetheart in June 1964. He is survived by his wife, son Richard (Edith), daughter Alecia (Harry), and 6 Grandchildren, nephews and nieces, a brother Bill (Lindee), sister-in-law Linda (Terry), and numerous cousins.

He is preceded in death by, daughter Dawn 2018, and his parents.
Published in Kitsap Sun on May 26, 2019
