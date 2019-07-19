|
Rico R. El-Mongo
Kitsap - Rico R. El-Mongo, 74, passed peacefully July 6, 2019, at Harrison Hospital. Rico was born June 17, 1945 in Evanston, Illinois. He served in the US Army from 1967-1969. After working at Naval Base Kitsap for 28 years, Rico loved being retired.
Rico is survived by his cherished companion, Janis Peterson, his precious dog Gracie, many treasured friends, his brother Ricardo El-Mongo (Margaret), niece Isha & nephew Marcus. Rico was preceded in death by his mother, Olivia Norris and step-father Jimmy Holland. Rico will be forever remembered by his many friends as honorable, loyal and kind.
A memorial service will be held August 10th, 11:00 a.m. at Miller-Woodlawn Funeral Home, Bremerton.
Published in Kitsap Sun on July 19, 2019