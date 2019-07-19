Services
Miller-Woodlawn Funeral Home
5505 Kitsap Way
Bremerton, WA 98312
(360) 377-7648
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Miller-Woodlawn Funeral Home
5505 Kitsap Way
Bremerton, WA 98312
Rico R. El-Mongo


1945 - 2019
Rico R. El-Mongo Obituary
Rico R. El-Mongo

Kitsap - Rico R. El-Mongo, 74, passed peacefully July 6, 2019, at Harrison Hospital. Rico was born June 17, 1945 in Evanston, Illinois. He served in the US Army from 1967-1969. After working at Naval Base Kitsap for 28 years, Rico loved being retired.

Rico is survived by his cherished companion, Janis Peterson, his precious dog Gracie, many treasured friends, his brother Ricardo El-Mongo (Margaret), niece Isha & nephew Marcus. Rico was preceded in death by his mother, Olivia Norris and step-father Jimmy Holland. Rico will be forever remembered by his many friends as honorable, loyal and kind.

A memorial service will be held August 10th, 11:00 a.m. at Miller-Woodlawn Funeral Home, Bremerton.
Published in Kitsap Sun on July 19, 2019
