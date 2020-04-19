|
|
Robby Phipps
Port Orchard - Robby Wade Phipps, 55, of Port Orchard, died April 9, 2020. A private graveside ceremony will be held soon. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
He is survived by his mother Marilyn; brother Bill (Rhonda), sister Whendi; nieces and nephews Darrell (Megan), Daniel, Devan, Jordan, Blake, Zaiden, Ameriah, and Ivy May; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Bobby; sister Trudy; brothers Bobby Jr., and John. He was loved and will be missed by all. A life story and memorial page is at www.rill.com.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Apr. 19, 2020