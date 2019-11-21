|
Robert A. Flomer
Robert A. Flomer, 91, of Bremerton, WA, passed away on November 18, 2019. Robert was born on June 27, 1928 in New York, NY to Alfred and Irene (Gehrke) Flomer. A graduate of Franklin High School in Portland, OR, Robert went on to graduate from Lewis & Clark College in Portland with a BS in Physics. Robert served his country in the US Army from 1951-1953. On June 15, 1957, Robert married Marcia Hooper in Portland, OR. Robert retired from PSNS as a Physicist. He was a member of the Bremerton Elks. Robert is preceded in death by his wife, Marcia in 2012. Robert's memory will live on with his companion, Donna Card; son, Gary (Molly); daughter, Jody Rose (David); grandchildren, Matthew, Brittany, Davis, and Maci; and great-grandchildren, Avery and Blakely. A memorial service will be held at the Bremerton Elks in East Bremerton on Monday, November 25th at 1:00pm. Inurnment was at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the , or to the Bremerton Elks http://www.bpoe1181.org/ . An online memorial can be seen at www.lewischapel.com
Published in Kitsap Sun from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019