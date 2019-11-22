|
Robert A. Flomer
Bremerton - Robert A. Flomer, 91, of Bremerton, WA, passed away on November 18, 2019. Robert was born on June 27, 1928 in New York, NY to Alfred and Irene (Gehrke) Flomer. A graduate of Franklin High School in Portland, OR, Robert went on to graduate from Lewis & Clark College in Portland with a BS in Physics. Robert served his country in the US Army from 1951-1953. On June 15, 1957, Robert married Marcia Hooper in Portland, OR. Robert retired from PSNS as a Physicist. He was a member of the Bremerton Elks. Robert is preceded in death by his wife, Marcia in 2012. Robert's memory will live on with his companion, Donna Card; son, Gary (Molly); daughter, Jody Rose (David); grandchildren, Matthew, Brittany, Davis, and Maci; and great-grandchildren, Avery and Blakely. A memorial service will be held at the Bremerton Elks in East Bremerton on Monday, November 25th at 1:00pm. Inurnment was at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the , or to the Bremerton Elks http://www.bpoe1181.org/ . An online memorial can be seen at www.lewischapel.com
Published in Kitsap Sun from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019