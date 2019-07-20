|
Robert "Bob" Damiano passed away peacefully at Harrison Medical Center on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. He will be greatly missed by his many family and friends who loved him dearly for his generous spirit and kind, giving heart.
Bob was born in Seattle July 21, 1927 and spent his entire life in Bremerton. His parents Mildred Grace Tiffany and Michael J. Carman Damiano owned an Italian restaurant here, and at an early age Bob learned the value of hard work as he helped his dad at the business.
Throughout his early years Bob held many jobs, from delivering newspapers to dishwasher and busboy and Coppersmith in the Navy Yard. During World War II Bob enlisted in the Army Air Force and was very proud of his service to our country. He then returned to the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard where through hard work and personal leadership skills rose to general foreman of shop 99. He was still enjoying his association with those men, meeting for breakfast every Tuesday morning.
From his first marriage Bob became the father to Rusty and Judy Lynn. On May 21, 1971 Bob married Florence Higbee and became a father to Connie Lee, Judy, and Joe. They enjoyed many years traveling in their motorhome. Bob was also involved in Cub Scouts, Pee-Wee baseball, Toastmasters, United Way, American Legion, and several other organizations. He loved music and was a member of the Kitsap Banjo Club and played other instruments as well. Bob was a member of both the Eagles and Elks Lodges here in Bremerton. He especially like sharing about all of his adventures with the Eagle's drill team and their travels and awards.
In 2014, while listening to his son's band play at the Eagles, he met Barbara Flanick. They immediately started spending every minute they could together and were married on April 4, 2015. Although their time together was short they loved each other deeply and spent each moment sharing in each other's lives including trips to Montana.
Everyone who met Bob was entertained and educated with his many stories and valuable information that he shared along with the newspaper clipping to match. He loved taking pictures and immediately printing them into photos. He was generous beyond words and loved giving to those he knew.
Bob was preceded in death by his young daughter Judy Lynn. He is survived by his wife Barbara, his son Robert R. "Rusty" Damiano and ex-wife Jutta, stepdaughters Judy (Don) Malstrom and Connie Brown, stepsons Joe (Susan) Higbee, and Rick Flanick. Bob's grandchildren include : Kim Lasso, Tim (Alicia) Lasso, Tiffany Linner, Shani (Jeff) Owens, Julie (Trevor) Deacon, Jennifer (Jumaame) Cabrera, and Jessica Higbee. His great-grandchildren include Shawna (Steve) Collins, Tyler Owens and fiance Kaylee, and Ryan Owens and great great grandchildren Karder and Rose. He also has extended family from Washington, Oregon,Idaho and Montana.
A memorial service will be held Monday, July 22nd at 11 a.m. at Miller-Woodlawn chapel,5505 Kitsap Way, Bremerton, with a reception following at Bob and Barbara's home2991 Pickering Place NE, Bremerton. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the .
Published in Kitsap Sun on July 20, 2019