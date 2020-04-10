|
|
Robert Danny Gagne
Robert Danny Gagne passed away on Saturday March 28, 2020, in his home with his loving wife and Dog at his side at the age of 71, After a long battle with Cancer. He is Survived by his wife Sandy, Moby is Dog, Sister Cathy Doll and brothers Gary, Mark, John, and Dick, as well as his two sons and five grandchildren, along with number of Nieces and Nephews. He was proceeded in death by his Mother Lillian, Father Robert, and Brothers Paul, Mic, and Terry.
Danny loved Music the outdoors, fishing, golfing and surfing and camping at the Ocean. He served in the US Army and greeted every Veteran he met with a "Thank You for your service"!
Danny will be missed by all! SURF ON, DANNY, SURF ON!
Danny's Wishes where to be buried with his Mother and at the Ocean
His Wife Sandy will also be having a Celebration of His Life
Services August 1 pending
Published in Kitsap Sun from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020