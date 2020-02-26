Resources
Robert Duane "Bob" Mills

Robert Duane "Bob" Mills Obituary
Robert Duane "Bob" Mills

Bremerton - Robert Duane "Bob" Mills, passed away in Bremerton, WA December 2, 2019 at age 81. Born December 14, 1937 in Port Orchard, WA he attended South Kitsap High School.

Bob served two tours in Vietnam in the service of the Navy SeaBees. Afterward, he met and married his wife of nearly 50 years in Okinawa, Japan. Upon retiring from Navy life, he moved his wife and two children back home to Port Orchard, WA, where he took a job with Kitsap County Public works. He retired from the County after 20 years of service in 2002 and settled into a life of travel, bowling and spending time with his family.

Bob was an avid hunter, fisherman and outdoorsman. He enjoyed catching crab and shrimp with his friends on the Hood Canal and Pacific Northwest waterways.

Bob is survived by his devoted wife, Kinue; son, Randall Mills; daughter Audrey Lico (Richard); 3 granddaughters; and sisters Verna Painter and June Marcus.

Celebration of Life will be at Miller-Woodlawn Saturday, March 14 at 11:00 AM. Interment ceremony at Tahoma National Cemetery on Friday, March 20 at 11:30 AM.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020
