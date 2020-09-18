Robert Edward "Bob" Johnson



Silverdale/Poulsbo - Born March 23 1943 in Provo Utah. Cowboy boots with talents. Young Roller Rink hot skater. Rock n roll his music. Drummer. Plenty tapping to time in music. Big time whistler when happy or busy. Country songs friendly times. Joined the Navy 19 years Parachute Rigger many jumps returned as SeaBees went to Desert Storm. Loved to drink and dance. Rides the lawnmower was' a Harley. Dog Lover. Clean duds. He had no slippers nor robe. Dressed and ready to go. Carpenter made it happen. Hugs long and strong.



And will be missed by his Daughter Jessie and his Son Rusty.



Send blessings to your homeless community in his name. Veterans Need our hand.









