Services
Kosec Funeral Home
410 Auburn Way North
Auburn, WA 98002
(253) 833-1322
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Lakey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Ernest Lakey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Ernest Lakey Obituary
Robert Ernest Lakey

Port Hadlock - Bob was born January 16, 1949 in Yakima, Washington. He passed away in his home in Port Hadlock, Washington on May 10, 2020. Bob attended West High School in Bremerton, WA. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served 2 tours in Vietnam during the War. He is survived by his daughter Mychelle (Marcos) Lima, 4 grandchildren-Avery, Sebastian, Lexie and Malerie, and his beloved dog Otis. He is also survived by his eldest brother Keith Lakey, his twin brother Ray Lakey, and sister Linda Greenwood, as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceeded in death by his parents Henry and Theresa Lakey and brother Avery Lakey. No services will be held. Bob loved being on or near the water; therefore, as he wished, his ashes will be placed in the beautiful Puget Sound.
Published in Kitsap Sun from May 19 to May 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -