|
|
Robert Ernest Lakey
Port Hadlock - Bob was born January 16, 1949 in Yakima, Washington. He passed away in his home in Port Hadlock, Washington on May 10, 2020. Bob attended West High School in Bremerton, WA. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served 2 tours in Vietnam during the War. He is survived by his daughter Mychelle (Marcos) Lima, 4 grandchildren-Avery, Sebastian, Lexie and Malerie, and his beloved dog Otis. He is also survived by his eldest brother Keith Lakey, his twin brother Ray Lakey, and sister Linda Greenwood, as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceeded in death by his parents Henry and Theresa Lakey and brother Avery Lakey. No services will be held. Bob loved being on or near the water; therefore, as he wished, his ashes will be placed in the beautiful Puget Sound.
Published in Kitsap Sun from May 19 to May 21, 2020