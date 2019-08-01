|
Mr. Robert Eugene Eaton Jr.
Canon - Mr. Robert Eugene Eaton Jr., 46 of Canon, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 at his home.
Born on August 9, 1972 in Bremerton WA, he was the son of Robert Eugene Eaton Sr and Pam Kirshner Baldschun. Mr. Eaton was a graduate from Olympic College and an assembly worker at Patterson Pump. He is a member of the Mount Tabor Baptist Church in Anderson, SC.
Mr. Eaton was survived by his parents: Robert Eaton Sr (Dee) of Anderson and Pam Baldschun (Dave) of Port Orchard WA; his wife: Dawn Eaton; one son: Austin James Eaton (Casie) of Royston; one brother: Rick Eaton of Port Orchard WA; two sisters: Julia Barnes of Pendleton, SC and Ginger Eaton of Anderson and one step sister: Angel Pangia of Belton, SC.
Robert wished to be cremated and a memorial service celebrating his life will be held Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 4:00 pm at the Mount Tabor Baptist Church, 5901 Hwy 187, Anderson, SC 29625. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Brain , 250 Williams St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30303.
