Robert H. Dulin
- - Robert H. Dulin, LCDR, United States Navy, retired to his last resting place with our Heavenly Father, on January 8, 2019. His wife, Irene, sons Robert A. (Tracie), Thomas L. (Miesha), grandsons Michael, Aaron, Cameron, brother Carl (Nancy), niece Michelle, survive him.
Bob, was born in Detroit, Michigan on October 21, 1945 to Adolf and Mabel Dulin. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, brother Ed, and nephew Bradley.
Bob joined the United States Navy after graduating from Denby High School in Michigan. He rose in rank from enlisted to lieutenant commander during his 30 years of service. He was awarded many honors including Navy
Commendation Medals, Navy Achievement Medals, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Good Conduct Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and Sea Service Deployment.
Bob's specialty was telecommunications, training, and overseeing submarines on shore and at sea. His last duty station was Pearl Harbor, Hawaii where he and Irene spent their first years of marriage in "paradise".
Bob retired in 1993 with Irene to Port Orchard, Washington. Not being one to sit idle, he held several jobs until finding his niche with Kitsap Transit Access as a bus driver.
Health issues caused him to retire staying home gardening and tending to our pups, Nemo and Daisy. He and Irene took several cruises to Alaska and through the Panama Canal. Wanting to become more involved in the community, he and Irene joined the local Eagles aerie and began helping with bingo, charity events, car shows, and finally becoming a Trustee. This local FOE 2338 instilled in him a commitment to charities, and the love of helping people especially when they need a helping hand.
Harper Evangelical Church was another group of people who love the Lord and welcomed Bob and Irene with open arms. This church is a foundation "building a Community of Grace by Transforming Broken People into Committed Followers of Jesus Christ.
Bob was a wonderful kind husband, a gentle soul, loved his grandkids, smiled when prompted, and will be forever missed by everyone that knew him.
A memorial service will be held on April 27, 2019 at 1 pm at Harper Evangelical Church, 10384 Sedgwick Road SE, Port Orchard. Family and friends are welcome to attend.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Apr. 13, 2019