|
|
Robert K. Hawkinson
Poulsbo - Robert K. Hawkinson, a descendant of long-time Poulsbo families the Knutsons and Hawkinsons, has unexpectedly passed away. He was born in 1950 to Harold and Myrtle Hawkinson, and graduated from North Kitsap High School in 1969.
Bob attended Olympic College and transferred to the University of Puget Sound, where he received a law degree in 1977. Bob put himself through school as a commercial fisherman and tender captain in Alaskan waters, including the Bering Sea. In 1982 he married the love of his life, Vicki, and in 1984 they moved to the Knutson property in Poulsbo. Bob practiced law in Poulsbo since then.
Bob was a long-time member and past-President of the Poulsbo-North Kitsap Rotary Club and the Poulsbo Historical Society. He was a member and past-President of the Olympic College Foundation, and had been active in the scholarship programs of both the OC Foundation and the Poulsbo Rotary Foundation. Bob was a member of the UPS Theta Chi fraternity.
Bob is survived by his wife of nearly 37 years, Vicki, her brother and sister-in-law Dick and Pat, Vicki's sister Carol and nieces Kim (Dan and kids) and Jen (Brett and Remy), and nephew Jimmy (Kim and Kaiden). Bob loved being part of Vicki's family. Bob leaves behind many special friends. He is also survived by a brother Richard, a half-sister Jacqueline and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 28, from 1:00 - 5:00 pm at North Kitsap Fishline in Poulsbo. Suggested donations: NK Fishline, Poulsbo-NK Rotary Foundation Scholarship Program or the Poulsbo Historical Society.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Sept. 5, 2019