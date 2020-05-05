|
Robert (Bob) K. Peterson
Port Orchard - Robert (Bob) K. Peterson passed away at home on April 20th, 2020. Bob was born on November 25th, 1936, in Dundee, Minnesota. He was husband to Judy for 59 years, father to Scott (Ellen), and grandfather to Braden, Ridge and Mercer. Bob served in the Navy for 3 years and later worked as a welder at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard for 25 years, retiring as a foreman in 1993. Bob was passionate about woodworking, carving and turning many pieces of art over the years. He was also a dedicated gardener and handyman who devoted much of his time to home improvement. While Bob's absence will never be filled, he will live on in our joyful memories.
Published in Kitsap Sun from May 5 to May 7, 2020