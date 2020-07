Or Copy this URL to Share

Born 12/21/1942 Yakima, WARobert went home to his Lord and Savior July 12, 2020. He leaves behind the light of his life, daughter Dani of Sacramento,well loved step sons Sky of Seattle, Ryan of Seward,AK., his beloved wife Laurie of Hansville, sisters Bonnie and Joyce.



In Roberts honor donations may be made to Hansville Comm.Church for new carpeting.









