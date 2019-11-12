|
|
Robert Lee Meeker, Sr.
On October 27, 2019 Robert Lee Meeker, Sr. passed away at the age of 88. Bob was born Dec. 7, 1930 in Roy, NM.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Myra, and his sister, Marge, his brothers: Douglas, Don, and David. He is survived by his sister, Joann, and 5 children: Don, Walt, Robert Jr., Kathy, and Christine. He has 8 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
Services will be held at Lutheran Church of St. Paul in Graham on Nov. 16, at 1pm. To read the full obituary go to Hillfhpuyallup.com.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019