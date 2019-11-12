Services
Hill Funeral Home Puyallup - Puyallup
217 E Pioneer Avenue
Puyallup, WA 98372
253-845-1172
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Lutheran Church of St. Paul
Graham, WA
Robert Lee Meeker Sr.

Robert Lee Meeker Sr. Obituary
Robert Lee Meeker, Sr.

On October 27, 2019 Robert Lee Meeker, Sr. passed away at the age of 88. Bob was born Dec. 7, 1930 in Roy, NM.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Myra, and his sister, Marge, his brothers: Douglas, Don, and David. He is survived by his sister, Joann, and 5 children: Don, Walt, Robert Jr., Kathy, and Christine. He has 8 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

Services will be held at Lutheran Church of St. Paul in Graham on Nov. 16, at 1pm. To read the full obituary go to Hillfhpuyallup.com.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019
