Robert "Bob" Ley
Robert "Bob" Ley (May 19, 1929 - May 22, 2020) was born in Annapolis, Washington to Alphonsus and Lela Ley. He graduated from South Kitsap High School in 1947. Bob attended Olympic Junior College before serving in the AirForce during the Korean Conflict. He then completed his bachelor and master degrees at Western Washington State College. Bob spent his entire education career in the North Kitsap School District starting as the traveling music teacher and retiring as an administrator. He married Lenore Myrvang in 1958. They lived on their small hobby farm until 2 years prior to his death.

In addition to his wife Lenore, Bob is survived by his son, Joel Ley (Margaret) of Walla Walla and daughter, Kayleen Goddard (Jeff) of Poulsbo; grandchildren J. Alan Goddard of Seattle, Andrea Saunders of Seattle, and Allison Johnson of Poulsbo; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter Anna Ley, and his siblings Lucile, Georgia, J. Morse, and Olive.

Bob was laid to rest at First Lutheran Church of Poulsbo cemetery during a small, family ceremony. A community memorial service is being planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given in Bob's name to the North Kitsap High School Music Department, c/o North Kitsap Schools Foundation, PO Box 1702, Poulsbo, WA 98370.

Arrangements were entrusted to The Stone Chapel Poulsbo Mortuary. A more complete obituary can be found at www.lewischapel.com.




Published in Kitsap Sun from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Poulsbo Mortuary/Stone Chapel
22272 Foss Rd Ne
Poulsbo, WA 98370
(360) 779-4474
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 2, 2020
Sending my sympathy to Lenore Ley and family. Bob was a great and caring man, who helped a lot of children at Suquamish Elementary when he was principal.
LeAnn Mong
