Robert Nixon
Port Orchard - Robert "Bob" Errington Eddy Nixon, age 89 passed away peacefully on July 2nd , in Port Orchard, WA, with family by his side. Bob was born and raised in Aberdeen, WA. On April 1st , 1930 to Joseph and Margaret Nixon.
Bob joined the Army and was stationed in Germany. After his service to his Country he met his wife Joyce while attending college at Oregon Institute of Technology. They married in 1955 then moved to Bremerton in 1958 where Bob became an Apprentice at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, where he worked till retiring in 1985.
Bob and Joyce bought a house in the small town of Chico, WA where they raised their 4 children, Sally, Mona, Tracy and Scott. Bob was a Volunteer Fire Fighter and served as Fire Chief at Chico-Erlands Point Fire Department for many years. Bob enjoyed fishing, wood working, storytelling, and family. He was a loving, generous, and dedicated Husband, Father, Grand Father, and Great Grand Father who will be forever missed.
Bob was proceeded in death by his two daughters, Sally Nixon-Lyons and Mona Kulani. Also his wife of 56 years Joyce. He is survived by his Sister, Florence Laue, Brother Leo (Louise) Nixon, his two Sons, Tracy (Leisa) Nixon, Scott (Shari) Nixon, 12 Grand Kids and 19 Great Grand Kids.
A celebration of life will be held August 3rd, 1pm at Faith Community Bible Church. 3648 F. Street Bremerton, WA.
Published in Kitsap Sun on July 24, 2019