Robert Owen Barr
June 14, 1938 - December 6, 2019
Florence, OR resident, Robert Owen Barr died peacefully on December 6th, 2019.
He was born in Bremerton, WA to Calvin Elsworth Barr and Maurine Goddard Barr on June 14th, 1938. He graduated from Central Kitsap High School in 1956 then attended junior college. He worked as a shipfitter at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard until he retired and moved to Florence, OR.
Robert married Eleanor Louise Swanson in 1963. He is survived by his wife Eleanor, his son Scott, his daughters Malinda Reinke and Katrina Martin, and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He designed and built three houses and two sailboats. He also enjoyed traveling to tropical places, fishing, geology and trains.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Burns's Riverside Chapel Florence Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
A celebration of life service will be held on December 20, 2019 at 1pm at The Presbyterian Church of Siuslaw.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019