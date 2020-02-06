Resources
Robert Patrick (Bob) Ringstad

Robert Patrick (Bob) Ringstad Obituary
Robert Patrick Ringstad 78, passed away January 26, 2020 in Bremerton. Born to Alf and Kathleen Ringstad on Dec. 19,1941. Bob worked at PSNS and was a member of IFPTE Local 12 until his retirement in 1996. He is survived by his Daughter Heather Hillis and son Chris Ringstad, Grandchildren Ivy, Soloman, Thomas, and Josiah along with four Great Grandchildren. Brothers James Ringstad and George Ringstad.

A celebration of life will be held at Long Lake Community Building - 5100 Long Lake Road SE, Port Orchard WA on February 17, 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM
Published in Kitsap Sun from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
