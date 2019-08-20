|
|
Robert R. (Bob) Schriefer
Bremerton - On Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 8:10 pm PDT, Robert R. (Bob) Schriefer, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 80.
Bob was born on July 2, 1939 in Omaha, NE to Otto and Mayme Schriefer. On April 19, 1958, Bob married Mary Spencer and worked for 10 years for the Union Pacific Railroad in Omaha. Bob and Mary then moved to Bremerton, WA in 1967, to begin Bob's career as a pipefitter at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard. They raised two daughters, Debi and Kim, and one son, Rob.
Bob retired from PSNS in 1993, and because of Mary's work, he and Mary set up a few short-term residences in Texas and Tennessee, until they settled in North Platte, NE. Bob enjoyed woodworking, auction hopping and a great game of poker! He also loved watching the Seattle Seahawks and Westerns on TV and spending time with his family. Bob was known for his embellished stories and his boisterous laughter, as well as his soft and kind heart.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Mary, his parents, and his 6 siblings. He is survived by his daughters Debi (Dennis) Rickabaugh of Bremerton, WA, Kim (John) Anderson, of Albert Lea, MN; and a son, Robert T. (Sylvia) Schriefer of Snohomish, WA. Bob will also be fondly remembered by his 4 grandchildren, Jesse (Lyndsey) Rickabaugh of Bremerton, WA and Carly Rickabaugh of Seattle, WA, Emma (Mark) Habben and Carla (Jon) Gerke of Albert Lea, MN; as well as his 6 greatgrandchildren, Carter, Cannen, Camdyn and Coehyn Rickabaugh and Logan & Finn Habben.
To celebrate Bob come for all or part of an informal gathering and share some memories from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon, September 14, 2019, at the Silverdale Estates Clubhouse, 160 NE Saturn Lane, in Bremerton, WA. Cards may be sent to 8330 Wildcat Lake Rd. NW, Bremerton, WA 98312, and donations may be sent to the at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or online at .
Published in Kitsap Sun on Aug. 20, 2019