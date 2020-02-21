Resources
Robert William (Bob) Culver

Bob passed away unexpectedly at his home in Bloomington, IN. He grew up in Mondovi, WI and after serving in the US Navy, he settled in Bremerton, WA for many years. Bob moved back to Wisconsin for a short time before his job took him to Virginia and then to Bloomington, IN where he worked as a contractor for Crane.

Bob loved every aspect of his life, from the work he did, the people he worked with and his friends; he truly enjoyed any time he had with them. His greatest passions were his family and being outdoors, his children and grandchildren were his world. His love of the outdoors included biking, hiking and most of all, fishing. His sense of humor and smile were his trademark.

He is survived by son Justin, Seattle, WA, daughter Ashley, Bloomington, IN, parents Cliff & Delores (McCann), Cameron, WI, sister Debra Gudgell (David), Brooklyn Park, MN, brother Bruce (Kelly) Bremerton, WA, grandchildren Marshal, Paige and Aeden, and one granddaughter due in July, several nieces, nephews and aunts and uncles.

A celebration of life is being planned for a later date in Bloomington, IN.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020
