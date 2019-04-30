|
Rodney D. George
Poulsbo - Rodney Dennis George, died peacefully at his home on Saturday April 27, 2019 after loosing his battle with cancer. He was born on March 29, 1950 in Bremerton, Wa. To Marjorie Mohr (George). He attended North Kitsap and East Bremerton High school. Throughout his life he had been a fisherman, shellfish harvester and worked in forestry. He was an avid sports fan enjoying Seattle Sonics, Mariners and Seahawks. Rodney spent his life with a smile on his face and always had a contagious laugh. He loved living on the family beach front property where he grew up with many cousins, this was his favorite place to be. He loved his family and they meant everything to him. Everyone that knew Rodney love this kindness and big heart.
Rodney is preceded in death by his mother Marjorie Mohr. He is survived by two uncles, Robert George sr. and Ted George of Poulsbo. Along with several loving cousins, nieces, nephews and a large extended family from Port Gamble Skallam and Suquamish tribe, who all knew him as uncle Hoose.
Please join us in a celebration of his life on Wednesday May 1, 2019 at the House of awakened culture in Suquamish Wa. at 11:00am.
Rodney will be missed by many.
"Legends never die"
www.cookfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Kitsap Sun on Apr. 30, 2019