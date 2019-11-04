|
|
Rogato (Roger) Castro Soriano
Rogato (Roger) Castro Soriano, SKC (SS), U.S. Navy, retired Chief Petty Officer, of Bremerton passed away suddenly while visiting his family in Mississauga, a suburb of Toronto, in the province of Ontario, Canada on October 23, 2019. Roger was born in Aguilar, Pangasinan, Philippines on September 20, 1946 to Jose V. Soriano, Sr. and Esperanza Castro Soriano.
Roger enlisted in the Navy in November 1967 and completed boot camp in San Diego, California. Roger was a proud submariner, a member of the U.S. Navy Submarine Service, serving aboard the USS Dogfish (SS-350), USS Clamagore (SS-343), USS Daniel Webster (SSBN-626), USS Theodore Roosevelt (SSBN-600), and USS William H. Bates (SSN-680). Ashore, Roger was stationed at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba; New London, Connecticut; Honolulu, Hawaii; Bangor, Washington; and Bremerton, Washington. Following retirement from active duty in February 1990, Roger continued his service to America working for the Department of Defense at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington as a logistics and materials handler.
Roger was married to Margaret Rose (Rose) Gonzales in 1971 (August 30, 1948 - January 1, 2013) and together, they had two beloved sons. Roger now joins his beloved Rose in the Kingdom of Heaven.
Roger is survived by his mother, Esperanza Soriano; his sisters Carmelita Enhaynes, Charito (Angel) Mateo, and Armenia (Danny) Fernandez; his brothers Angelo (Trini) Soriano and Jose (Bess) Soriano Jr.; his sons, Rojohn (Tricia) Soriano and Rovihar (Catherine) Soriano; four beautiful grandchildren, Simon, Sarafina, Vyanne Rose, and Liem Joseph; his cousins; and his nieces and nephews Neil, Justin, Mark, John, Jayne, Dana, Jayson, Laida, Jasper, and Ashley.
A funeral Mass will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Parish, 4215 Pine Road NE, Bremerton, Washington 98310, on Friday, November 8th at 11 a.m. with a reception immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019