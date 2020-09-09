Roger Allen Cole



Roger Allen Cole passed August 18, 2020 from multiple health issues he had battled for numerous years. Roger was born on the Nash family farm May 16, 1943 in Hope, N.D. to Richard and Doris (Nash) Cole. His family moved to Washington when he was young where he attended Chico Elementary and graduated Central Kitsap High School, Class of 1962.



Rog worked at Westpark Lanes Bowling Alley while he attended and graduated from the PSNS/Olympic College Apprentice Ship program for sheet metal work. In March of 1967, he married Evelyn L. Coultas of Bainbridge Island and started a family in Bremerton. In his younger years Roger participated in several county bowling leagues where one of his most memorable moments was winning a tournament with a perfect 300 game. Roger retired from PSNS with over 30 years of service. He enjoyed fishing with Evelyn, traveling, tinkering and woodworking in his garage. After his wife passed he enjoyed many camping and road trips across the U.S. with his family. He enjoyed hollering at the sports announcers and players during Seahawks and Mariners games and the almost daily visits from the wildlife that he could observe from his front porch in Seabeck.



Roger was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years Evelyn Cole, his parents, and brother Gary Cole. He is survived by his daughters; Kathleen (Donald Dunbar), Melissia (Kerry Shaw), Victoria Cole and his grandchildren; Kierra, Kaleb, Quincy, Casey, and Chelsea and his sisters Renee' Cole and Laverne' Lucas.



Memorial services will be determined at a later date.









