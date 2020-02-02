|
|
Roger Brian Banks
Roger was born Oct. 1969 and passed away Jan. 29, 2020. He was 50 years old. He died of a massive stroke.
Roger grew up in Olalla, WA and attended Kitsap schools. He was a painter who worked for several painting companies.
If he wasn't working, you could find him fishing on some beach.
Roger is survived by his daughter Brook, 15 yrs, his father Michael Banks (Pat,) mother Connie Banks White, brother Steven Banks, sister Debbie Banks Triggs, nephew Brandon Triggs, niece Amber Banks and lots of aunts and uncles and cousins.
Service will be held at the Haven of Rest 8503 WA-16, Gig Harbor, WA 98332, Sat Feb. 8 at 10 am.
Please no flowers. Donations to help with funeral expenses would be appreciated.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Feb. 2 to Feb. 5, 2020