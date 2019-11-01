|
Roger Laing
Bremerton - Olympia native and longtime Bremerton resident, Roger Laing, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2019, at his care home in Gig Harbor. After working over 30 years at PSNS, he spent his retirement playing golf, boating, attending football games, and traveling the world on cruise ships. His wife, Joanne Laing of Olympia, preceded him in death. He is survived by two sons, Steven of Port Orchard, and David of Phoenix, a grandson, Drake, of Bremerton, and former spouse, Marcia Laing of Bremerton.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Nov. 1 to Nov. 6, 2019