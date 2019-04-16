|
Roger W. Pettis
Silverdale - Roger W. Pettis, passed away peacefully April 12, 2019 at home in Silverdale. He was born September 7, 1938 in Rochester, NY to Raymond and Lois Pettis. After high school Roger enlisted in the United States Navy in September of 1956 and retired after 20 years as a CW03 and earned the Navy Commendation Medal with combat "V". During his time he married Kathleen F. Pettis on July 20, 1963 in Rochester, NY.
Roger is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Lois Pettis; brother, John Pettis and wife, Kathleen Pettis.
He is survived by his children, Patrick (Lorraine) Pettis, Tracey (Tony) SanFellipo, Kristin (John) Gibbons, Jennifer (Brian) Carlsen and Adrienne (Ronnie) Ohnhaus; brothers, Jim and Bill Pettis and numerous grandchildren.
A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Viewing at 10am and Mass at 11am. A graveside service will follow at Miller-Woodlawn Memorial Park at 2pm. Donations may be made to Multi Care Hospice or Seattle Cancer Care Alliance.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Apr. 16, 2019