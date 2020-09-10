Roland G. Michel



Silverdale - Roland George "Mike" Michel, just shy of 93, of Silverdale, died August 13, 2020, shortly after a fall in his garden.



He was born to John & Ethel (Klineschmidt) Michel on August 26, 1927, at home on the farm near Balfour in McHenry County, North Dakota.



He attended grades one through four in a one room schoolhouse. He finished his studies when his family moved to Camas, Washington.



He served as a Merchant Marine from 1945 to 1948, at which time he enlisted in the U.S. Army until retirement in 1968, achieving the rank of First Sergeant. He later worked in radio dispatch with the Bremerton Police Department as Shift Supervisor at Kitsap County Central Communications (911) until retirement in 1982.



He married Leolyn Vickers in North Augusta, South Carolina, in 1949. They enjoyed living in Germany and Alaska during his U.S. Army tenure. Moving to Kingston in the early '80s, they were involved with the Kingston Community Center & later at the Poulsbo Senior Lounge volunteered for Chuckwagon, served as members of the board, and delighted in playing Pinochle. They celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary in August of 2009. His beloved Lyn died a year later.



Roland was blessed to find love again with fellow Pinochle player Evelyn B. Napen. They have spent the past ten years in blissful companionship, tending to their home, friends, garden and each other. Theirs was truly a happy & inspiring love story. "Because of You..."



He is fondly remembered by his stepdaughter Linda (Robert) Berka, treasured family in the Camas region, dear friends & neighbors throughout Kitsap & the Friday Night Crew.



Please remember Mike by playing a Johnny Cash song and thinking of his fantastic jokes he would so frequently share. We'll hear that whimsical laugh forever.



Arrangements and interment are under the direction of Miller-Woodlawn, Bremerton.









