|
|
Roland James Schroeder (Rolly)
- - Roland James Schroeder (Rolly) passed away peacefully on 31 July, 2019 at the Franciscan Hospice House in Tacoma where he lost his battle with lung cancer. Rolly was born November 14, 1934, in Thompson, North Dakota. In 1949, he moved to Washington and settled in Port Orchard. He married Eleanor Gunderson in 1954. Rolly worked at Prices Dairy before becoming a delivery driver for Darigold. He retired in January 1994. He was also a volunteer Fire Fighter in Sunnyslope, a member of a local tractor club, and a member of the Bremerton Cruisers motorcycle club. Rolly had a passion for riding motorcycles, restoring old John Deere tractors, and traveling with family and friends in his R.V. He enjoyed people and was always helping others. Rolly is survived by his wife of 65 years, Eleanor, and their 4 children: Darrell, (Linda), Brenda (Scott), Debbie (Rudy), Brian (Wanita), as well as 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. His family would like to thank Rolly's caregivers for their excellent care and support as well as friends and family that helped make his last days peaceful and comfortable. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Franciscan Hospice House in his honor.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Sept. 27, 2019