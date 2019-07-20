|
|
Ronald Clarence Henricks
Bremerton - Ronald Clarence Henricks was born June 13th, 1933 to Edna Thomas and Clarence Robert Henricks in the small town of Bottineau, North Dakota. Over the years, their family moved several times eventually settling in Colville, Washington where he graduated high school in 1952. Young Ron was a very popular athlete; excelling in sports, especially baseball, just like his father.
Before receiving his high school diploma, Ron was already enlisted into the United States Navy. This adventurous, new career carried him off to amazing journeys in beautiful places including: Kodiak, Alaska; Key West, Florida; Long Beach, California; Bathesda, Maryland;Danang and Saigon, Vietnam, just to name a few. He was a remarkable Dental Technician through his naval career, receiving the distinguished title of Chief Dental Technician.
In 1959, first son Michael Robert was born; followed by, Richard Dean in 1962 and in 1964 Christopher Kevin. Their first years were spent in sunny San Diego, California but later moved back to Chewelah, Washington where the spent the bulk of their growing years.
In 1970, Ron received orders for his first tour in Vietnam. Here he met his wife, Jan Thi Nguyen. In 1972, Danny-Mike William was born, followed by daughter, Melissa Sue in 1980. Ron and Jan were married for almost 50 years.
Ronald passed away peacefully July 15th, 2019 at his home in Bremerton surrounded by his beloved family.
Published in Kitsap Sun on July 20, 2019