Ronald Dale Mears
Port Orchard - Ronald Dale Mears, 89, of Port Orchard, passed away on March 24th, 2019.
Ron was born in Catoosa, Oklahoma to Floyd Mears and Laura Ward on May 7th, 1929.
Ron grew up in Oklahoma eventually traveling to Washington State where he entered in to the Military. Ron served in the Korean War, with Company D 129th Infantry out of Fort Lewis. Upon returning from military service, he attended University of Puget Sound and received a Bachelor's degree in Geology.
While attending the University of Puget Sound Ron met and married Judith Ann Swanson on December 17th 1955; they were married just over 63 years.
Ron worked as a manager for Sears and Roebuck for 20 years. In 1973 he left Sears and purchased his first Rental Equipment firm. He went on to own and operate the chain of Premier Equipment Rental stores until he retired in 1998. Ron enjoyed fishing and hunting, stamp and coin collecting as well as reading Tom Clancy and W. E. B Griffin novels. He enjoyed most spending the time with his wife, children and many great grandchildren.
Ron is survived Judith Ann Mears, his children Mark J. Mears, Laura E. Warner, Timothy M. Mears, and Greggory A. Mears, grandchildren; Mitchell Mears, Marquise Mears, Nicole Cotton, Benjamin Cotton, Sarah Warren, Anna Warner, Michael Mears, Michelle Strutz, Brianna Mears, Brian Mears and 10 great grandchildren.
Ron is preceded in death by 6 sisters and 5 brothers.
A private family celebration of life will be held. A life story and tribute wall is available at www.rill.com.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Apr. 3, 2019