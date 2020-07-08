Ronald Hall
Bainbridge Island - November 24, 1934 to June 28, 2020.
Ronald Hall passed away 06/28/2020 after a long illness. Ron was an amazing human being and seemed to be everyone's friend. He was born in Lynden, Washington November 24th 1934 To Alvin and Mildred Hall, the youngest of three children (by quite a bit). He won the most beautiful baby competition, was an Eagle Scout and Student Body President. He went on to Western Washington University, where he graduated with a degree in history. After teaching 7th grade in Friday Harbor, he enlisted in the US Army in 1957 to 1960. He served in Ethiopia/Eritrea area and had many tales to tell of that time. Back to the Seattle area where he started his career in insurance claims. From car claims at the start, to retiring as a Senior Vice President from The Washington Casualty company 01/01/2000, he had quite the career. During his work at Western Casualty, he met Barbara in the Coleman building where she worked for a different company, and next thing you know he was married and had an 18-month-old step son to make life even more fun. In 1969, Ron, Barb and Todd moved to Bainbridge Island, and have been in the area since. Ron loved to play, be a dad, husband and friend to Barb. He was often found shooting trap, skeet, 5 stand or sporting clays and was dedicated to this sport. Indeed, after retirement in 2000 his reloading presses were rarely silent. Ron was preceded in death by his father, Alvin; mother, Mildred; sisters, Marjorie and Dorothy. Ron's memory will live on with his loving wife of 51 years, Barbara Hall; son, Todd Hall; daughter in law, Kira Spears Hall; grandson, Tyler Spears; and granddaughter, Elizabeth (Libby) Clements-Hall. Ron will be missed by many, and didn't want a funeral service, but ask's you to celebrate him with some laughter, as that was his specialty. If you choose to donate in Ron's name, Martha and Mary's of 19160 Front St NE, Poulsbo, WA 98370 took exceptional care of him; or a charity of your choice
. Until we meet again. An online memorial can be seen at www.poulsbomortuary.com