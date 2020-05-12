|
|
Rosalie H. Fagan, 78, of Bremerton, WA, passed away on May 1, 2020. Born on October 12, 1941 in Caldwell, ID to Leland and Lois (McEwen) Hall, Rosalie went on to graduate from Middleton High School in Caldwell, ID. She worked as a document controller at PSNS and Bangor Subase, retiring after over 20 years. Rosalie married Patrick J. Fagan in Bremerton on May 29th, 1999. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, who in her spare time enjoyed sewing, knitting, reading, walking on the beach, spending time with her husband and family, and long rides in Kitsap and Jefferson Counties. Rosalie is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Linda and Geraldine; brothers, Roger and Marvin; granddaughter, Felicia Willis; and great-granddaughter, Dafni Callison. Rosalie's memory will live on with her loving husband of 21 years, Patrick; sons, Andrew (Cindy) Peters, TX, Mark Fagan (Kristann Anderson) of Silverdale, Patrick (Kathy) of Snohomish; daughters, Jeannette (Walt) LaFrance of Port Orchard, and Theresa Morgan (Anthony Mandley) of Tacoma; brother, Lynn (Terry) Hall; sisters, Diane (Tracy) Jordan of Moses Lake, and Bettie (Marvin) Hall of Tennessee; 11 grandchildren; 22 Great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren. A private family visitation will be held at Lewis Funeral Chapel with a private family funeral service to follow on May 19, 2020. Inurnment will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at Martha and Mary Health Service for their care of Rosalie. An online memorial can be seen at www.lewischapel.com
Published in Kitsap Sun from May 12 to May 14, 2020