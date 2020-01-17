|
|
Rosalie Lorraine Atkinson, Port Orchard, died January 4, 2020 at the age of 89. She was a loving and beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend to many. Rosalie, called Rosie by her family and friends, is survived by her six children, Nancy Doyle (Bill), Phyllis Counts (Dennis), Susan Mullins (Alvin), Richard Atkinson, Teri Girard, Tom Atkinson (Sharon), and brothers Harry Brown and Larry Bruder. Also surviving is her brother-in-law DeMack Atkinson (Irene), sister-in-law Molly Atkinson, 12 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Born September 16, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois, she relocated to Kitsap County and married Charles Rook Atkinson in 1948. For more information and a full memorial, please visit https://www.rill.com
Published in Kitsap Sun from Jan. 17 to Jan. 22, 2020