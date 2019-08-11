|
Rose Irene Chichester
Bremerton - Rose Irene Chichester, 91, of Bremerton, passed away on August 4, 2019, peacefully in her sleep at her home in Navy Yard City.
She was born on January 18, 1928, in Anaconda Montana, to Owen and Irene Callaghan. She grew up on her family's farm in Port Orchard and worked at Callaghan's Grocery in Navy Yard City. She graduated from Bremerton High School in 1946. On April 11, 1956, she married Richard "Dick" Chichester in Bremerton. They remained married for 51-years, until Dick's passing in 2007. Together, Dick and Rose owned Callaghan's Variety Store, later becoming the National Avenue Bargain Center, and co-owned C&C Super Save grocery store, all in Navy Yard City.
Rose took pride in raising her seven children. She was a generous and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband (Dick); parents (Owen and Irene); siblings Jimmy, Sarah (Skudler), Colleen (Blake), Gene, and Irene (Weber); grandson, Shane Williams; and great granddaughter, Shyla Williams.
Rose is survived by her sons Fred (Roseann) Chichester and Tom (Colleen) Chichester of Bremerton; David Chichester of Corpus Christi, TX; Harry (Brenda) Chichester of Port Angeles, daughters Cecilia (Larry) McCormick of Bremerton, Emee O'Reilly of Cle Elum, Theresa (RJ) Haaland of Poulsbo, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
There will be a Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Our Lady Star of the Sea in Bremerton, followed by interment at 2 p.m. at Miller-Woodlawn Memorial Park. To pay tribute or share a memory about Rose, please visit www.mem.com.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Aug. 11, 2019