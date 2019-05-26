|
|
Rosemary Lowman
- - Rosemary Lowman, a former resident of Kingston, passed away peacefully in her home in Henderson, NV on May 15, four days before her 78th birthday. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Bob, their daughter Debbie Hogan and her children, Ryan and Rachael Hogan, their daughter Cindy Lowman and her twins, Robby and Jacob Lowman, their son, Jeff Lowman and his wife Mayada. Siblings: JoAnn Saucedo and her husband Dean, Madeline Bost, Donald Puz and his wife Su. Sister-in-law Pat Sigvartson & her husband Roy, twelve cousins, and countless nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her brother Tom Puz and her parents Helen and Anthony Puz. Rosemary was an American Red Cross volunteer and a member of the Gold Mountain Ladies Golf Club. She was always willing to help others in their time of need, loved to play golf and spent hours working in her garden. Rosemary was dearly loved by her immediate family and large extended family. She will be missed by them and her many friends. A Celebration of Her Life will be held on July 16 at Gold Mountain Golf Course at 2 pm in the Olympic Room. www.4Rosemary.com to RSVP & memorialize her.
Published in Kitsap Sun on May 26, 2019