Roy Duncan Sr.



Port Orchard - Roy Duncan Sr. 1947-2020, 72, Resident of Port Orchard. A loving father, adoring grandfather, good friend and helpful neighbor passed on May 26. If Roy knew you needed something he did his best to help out, opinions and sense of humor included.



His family always came first. Cruising to many ports was a close second. Put the two together and it was heaven on earth. Reliving them often with a smile, funny stories and laughter.



Roy is survived by Daughter Tammy (Paul) , Sons Roy Jr. (Michelle) and Dustin (Melissa). 6 grandchildren, 1 great-grandaughter and 5 grand-doggies.



He was predeceased by his fiance Lillian Kerlee. Has remained close to her son Dale and grandson Cameron



Roy served 4 years in the United States Army, which included 1 year in Vietnam. Then went to work at Keyport Naval Torpedo Station, from where he retired.



No Services planned at this time.









