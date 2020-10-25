Roy H. Olsson, Sr.



Born December 22, 1928 in Bronx, New York



Died October 13, 2020 in Bremerton, WA



Entered the Army in 1946 and retired as a Major in 1966. Roy's last assignment was a helicopter pilot in Viet Nam. His highest award was the Bronze Star Medal.



After military retirement he was the Manager of Montgomery Wards in Bremerton from 1967 to 1985.



Alice Jordan Olsson and Roy were together for 43 years residing in Silverdale and Bremerton. They loved their travels with boats and RV's and their time together in their home with pets.









