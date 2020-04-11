|
|
Royce Loshbaugh
Royce Elgin Loshbaugh, 92, died peacefully, March 29, 2020 at Crista Shores Senior Living, Silverdale, WA. He was born April 5, 1927 in McPherson, Kansas, son of Rev. Ralph Loshbaugh and Katherine Loshbaugh, and had one sister Mary Elizabeth (Loshbaugh) Studebaker. Royce married his college sweetheart Bernice Lindstrom in 1948. They both graduated from McPherson College in 1949.
Royce served in the US Marine Corps during the Korean War. He had a long career as a chemical engineer with Mobil Oil Research and Development and was known for his integrity, diplomacy, expertise and commitment to safety. After retiring in 1989, he moved to Washington State and continued his world travels with Bernice including a trip to Antarctica. After Bernice's stroke in 1996, Royce was a gentle and patient caregiver until her death in 2009. He volunteered with AARP Driver Safety training and was Washington State Coordinator from 2003 to 2009.
Royce is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Sandy and Tim Smith and Pat and Don Bostwick. There will be no service due to COVID-19. He will be buried at Acacia Memorial Park in Seattle, Washington. Memories and stories can be shared through Dignity Memorial or thru website www.mem.com where photo memorials can be viewed under both Royce and Bernice's names. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested contributions in Royce's memory to the of Washington.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020