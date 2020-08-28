Ruby Darlene Jacobson
Lincoln, CA - Ruby Jacobson, 73, passed away suddenly of a blood clot on August 12, 2020. Heavens pearly gate opened wide as the angels sang when she went to join her savior.
Ruby was born January 18, 1947 in Weirton, West Virginia to the late Lester and Evelyn Morgan Cooper, Sr. She was the youngest of her 3 siblings and favored by them all.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Wallace (Wally) Jacobson and her 3 brothers Lester Cooper, Jr., Marvin (Gene) Cooper and Ronald L. Cooper and her son-in-law Troy Allen Sharp. She is survived by her daughter, Donna Jacobson of Lincoln, CA.
Ruby left West Virginia as the wife of a Navy sailor when she married the love of her life Wally Jacobson on Christmas Day in 1964. They had one daughter who they loved more than anything. They moved their home several times before Wally retired after 20 years in the Navy and started government work. They made their permanent home in the Puget Sound area in the early 1970's. Ruby was a devoted wife and the world's best mother. She started her career as a clerk with the Naval Supply Center in Bremerton and retired as a purchasing supervisor. She was a loyal and caring friend to many and maintained lifelong friendships. She relocated to Lincoln, CA 3 years ago to be closer to their only daughter. She loved living in California. Ruby will be remembered by all the love she gave and her wonderful stories. She was a strong and faithful person who had a wonderful sense of humor and playfulness to her. She found joy in gardening, Facebook, shopping and visiting the casino. She will be deeply missed and forever loved.
Ruby will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Bremerton, WA where she will be reunited with her husband. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
Online condolences can be made at https://www.cochranewagemann.com/obituaries/Ruby-Darlene-Jacobson?obId=17964792#/celebrationWall
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to her favorite charity St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
