Russell "Rusty" Clodius
Russell "Rusty" Clodius, age 67, passed away at Harrison Memorial Hospital on May 8th. Born to Charles and Myra Clodius of Manette, Rusty graduated from East Bremerton High in 1972 and was employed in PSNS until a head injury brought on schizophrenia and left him disabled.
Rusty is remembered as a bright, caring, and kind-souled young man who loved all facets of life, including snow and water skiing. Most of all Rusty is remembered by his big kind, loving and caring smile that lit up the room. Rusty was pre-deceased by his father, Charles in 2010, and is survived by his mother Myra, sister Carol Fawver, niece Carmen Johnson, nephew Randy Fawver and their children.
The family keeps Rusty lovingly in their hearts. A celebration of life will be planned this August, during his mother's 100th birthday celebration, at the Hood Canal where he enjoyed water skiing. We want to thank the staff at Claremont for their continued support. In lieu of flowers reembrace may be made to National Alliance on Mental Illness of Kitsap County, PO Box 2345, Bremerton 98310. www.nami.org.
Published in Kitsap Sun from May 10 to May 17, 2020