Ruth (Dolly) H. Johnson, 97, passed away peacefully on September 2, 2019. Dolly was born on January 9, 1922 in Orting, WA.
She was raised by her parents William and Laura Holt on the family farm in Orting, along with her brothers William Duthie and Frank Holt and sister Loretta Ketner. In 1942, Dolly married Ben Johnson and lived in South Keyport, before moving to Bremerton. Most recently she resided at Crista Shores in Silverdale, WA. Before her passing, Dolly was married to Ben for over 53 years.
She is survived by her son Jerry Johnson (wife Jacque), daughter Pat Schroder (husband Kjell), 4 grandsons, and 8 great grandchildren.
Dolly greatly enjoyed being a homemaker and spending time with her family and friends. Dolly played high school basketball at Orting High School, enjoyed square dancing, pets, cooking, the Seattle Mariners, and time at their Hood Canal trailer boating and chasing crab. Dolly will be remembered for her warm smile, sense of humor and kindness to others.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Crista Shores staff and the Franciscan Hospice and Palliative Care for their excellent care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Franciscan Hospice and Palliative Care at https://www.chifranciscan.org/our-foundations/franciscan-foundation/donate-now.html
A celebration of life service will be at held at the Silverdale Crista Shore Seaside Room on September 7, 2019 at 3:30pm. An online memorial can be seen at www.lewischapel.com
Published in Kitsap Sun on Sept. 6, 2019