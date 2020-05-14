Services
Rill's Life Tribute Center
1151 MITCHELL AVE
PORT ORCHARD, WA 98366
(360) 876-4405
Resources
More Obituaries for Sabrina Olson-Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sabrina A. Olson-Smith


1996 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sabrina A. Olson-Smith

Port Orchard - In Loving Memory 07/08/1996 - 05/08/2020

Sabrina A. Olson-Smith age 23, passed away on Friday, May 8th, 2020. She was born July 8th, 1996 in Tacoma, WA to Autumn Olson and William Smith. She graduated from South Kitsap High school in 2014. She worked as a caregiver in Port Orchard where she loved being able to care for people in need. Sabrina is survived by her mother, father, grandmother, and her sister. Sabrina had many goals and plans ahead for her future, she was currently in the process of enrolling as a massage therapist that was something she always strived to be. She was and still is such a kind and beautiful soul and always saw the good in everyone, whenever you would need someone to talk to she would always be there with open arms, her high spirit/soul touched the lives of many. Sabrina had a passion for hiking, photography, collecting crystals, and hanging out with her friends and family. We will not be having a funeral for Sabrina as she wished to be cremated and spread into a waterfall as this was the place where she was at peace the most.
Published in Kitsap Sun from May 14 to May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sabrina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rill's Life Tribute Center
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -