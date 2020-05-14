|
|
Sabrina A. Olson-Smith
Port Orchard - In Loving Memory 07/08/1996 - 05/08/2020
Sabrina A. Olson-Smith age 23, passed away on Friday, May 8th, 2020. She was born July 8th, 1996 in Tacoma, WA to Autumn Olson and William Smith. She graduated from South Kitsap High school in 2014. She worked as a caregiver in Port Orchard where she loved being able to care for people in need. Sabrina is survived by her mother, father, grandmother, and her sister. Sabrina had many goals and plans ahead for her future, she was currently in the process of enrolling as a massage therapist that was something she always strived to be. She was and still is such a kind and beautiful soul and always saw the good in everyone, whenever you would need someone to talk to she would always be there with open arms, her high spirit/soul touched the lives of many. Sabrina had a passion for hiking, photography, collecting crystals, and hanging out with her friends and family. We will not be having a funeral for Sabrina as she wished to be cremated and spread into a waterfall as this was the place where she was at peace the most.
Published in Kitsap Sun from May 14 to May 17, 2020