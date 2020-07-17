1/
Sally Crockett Comfort
Sally Crockett Comfort

Sally Crockett Comfort passed away on April 27, 2020 in Cottonwood Arizona.

Sally was born Margret Alice Crockett July 28, 1926 In Burlington Kansas the second of three children to Harry and Onta Crockett.

Sally married William Duane Comfort February 13, 1945 and over their 50+ years together they raised four children, Bill, Rick, Pam and Mel.

Sally received a bachelor's degree from and did post graduate work at Western Washington University. She retired from the Washington Department of Social and Health Services in 1992

Sally and Bill moved to Poulsbo in 1977 and became members of the Suquamish United Church of Christ. Sally was a respected leader in her church community. She both drew and gave great strength and comfort in her relationships with the congregation and her many friends there. She loved to travel with Bill and later with friends. She liked to read and was curious about many things. She loved the Mariners. Even when they were lousy she said, "They are my team!"

Husband William and daughters Pam and Mel preceded her in death. She is survived by sons Bill and Rick.

A virtual memorial service will be held on July 24th at 2 P.M. Contact Suquamish United Church of Christ telephone (360) 373-2877 to join.




Published in Kitsap Sun from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
