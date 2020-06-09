Sally Jo Manders McCloud
Sally Jo Manders McCloud, age 79, of Johns Creek, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday June 3, 2020 in Alpharetta, Georgia. No services scheduled at this time.
Sally was born and raised in Seattle, Washington to the late Mr. Richard Norman Manders and Mrs. Edith Austin Manders.
She graduated from West Seattle High School prior to marrying and living in 7 different states and 2 foreign countries. Sally married Mr. Ernest Richard McCloud on April 9, 1960 in Long Beach, California and had 3 beautiful children.
After raising her family of 3, she was employed by the Department of Defense at Submarine Base, Bangor Washington, in their Security Department. She retired on December 31, 1999 and took the time to enjoy her favorite activities such as gardening, reading and traveling.
Sally is preceded in death by her father Richard N. Manders and mother, Edith Austin Manders. She is survived by her loving husband and children.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.