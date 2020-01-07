|
Sam R Lewis
Sam was born on 8-6-1931 in Seattle WA. He passed away 1-2-2020. He is survived by his wife Jessie of 65 years, son David (Phanh) Lewis, daughter Marci (Jeff) Rust, son Brad(kathi) Lewis, 8 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and numerous extended family members and friends. There will be a graveside service Jan 9 at Tahoma National Cemetery and a Memorial service Jan 10 at 2:30 Calvary Baptist Church 4042 Kitty Hawk Dr. Bremerton WA. Please see full obituary at www.curnowfuneralhome.com
Published in Kitsap Sun from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020