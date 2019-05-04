Resources
1997 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Samuel Clifford Burlingame

- - Samuel Clifford Burlingame born May 9, 1997 passed away on April 13, 2019. Preceded in death are his paternal grandparents Clifford and Charlotte Burlingame and maternal grandparents Carl and Diane Allred. He is survived by father Robert Burlingame with partner Megan Hastings, mother Sandra Burlingame and partner Bob Ridgeway and brothers Tylor Martinez, Jacob Burlingame, and Henry Hastings Burlingame as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. Sam was a fearless young man. He loved to explore. He had a kind heart, and loved his brothers. He had a passion for drawing, art, music and skateboarding. He will be missed by all whose lives he touched. Open service to be held on May 25th, 2019 starting at 2pm at Rob and Megan's home.
Published in Kitsap Sun on May 4, 2019
