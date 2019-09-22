|
|
Sandy Walden
- - "When I am an old woman, I shall wear purple, with a red hat which doesn't go, and doesn't suit me…" This is a stanza from a poem that Sandy Walden loved and had in her home. It was true! She would wear purple and care not whether she matched. The difference, however, was that Sandy Walden was NOT an old woman. She was 73 going on 30. She was life: loving, caring, nurturing, supporting, understanding, patient, and kind. She was 1 Corinthians 13 incarnate. Sandra Lee Farley Schumacher Walden left this world on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 to start a new phase in her soul progression. It came too soon for all of us.
Sandy was a light, a beacon, a force of energy, an unyielding vessel of love and happiness. She lived with the happiest of hearts. She often shared with us how full her heart was. She was at the top of her mountain, overlooking everyone and everything dear to her. She lived intentionally and made the best of every opportunity.
She was known as Mom, Mopmom, Sandy, Sandra, friend, dance partner, cook, hostess, lover of parlor games, but no matter what you called her, she always gave you the best of herself. She touched many lives and shared her love and compassion with so many people, it is an impossible task to individually dedicate words. Sandy left behind generations of people she loved, taught, influenced, and cared for - kids, adults, elders - all interwoven from different walks of life, through Sandy's tapestry of living.
Sandy is survived by her 4 children, Darleen Garbrick of Everett, Sarena Schumacher of San Juan Island, John Schumacher of Poulsbo, and Jeff Schumacher of New Orleans. She has 7 biological grandchildren: Trent, Ryan, Nathan, Kaitlin, Riley, Brandt and Audrey. She has two brothers; Casimir Farley of Pace, France, and Don Smith of Paris, France. Then she has "children" and "grandchildren" from families in the community and across the country that she cared for as her own. She has lifelong friends and brand-new friends. Sandy's life will be celebrated as she so wished - as a gathering of family and friends to memorialize, commemorate, recognize, keep, and honor her memory exactly as we all remember her - smiling, dancing, and laughing. Her celebration of life will take place at the Eagles Club in Port Orchard, WA on Saturday September 28th from 2 - 5 pm. It will be, of course, a pot luck. Bring a memento or story of Sandy to share with everyone. If you wish to send flowers, send to the Eagles for the party. If you wish to send cards, send to Sandy's house. Or, donations to the Disabled American Veteran's society would be appreciated by Sandy. As per mom's way of living and enjoying company, all are invited, because she always had room at her table for 1 more person.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Sept. 22, 2019