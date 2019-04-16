|
Sarah "Sally" Margaret Richardson (née Couch), teacher, beloved mother, sister, and friend died on April 5, 2019. She was 68.
She is lovingly remembered by her daughter Jesse (Spencer) Richardson-Jones, of Des Moines, Iowa; sister Jane (Bruce) Besse, of Forest Grove, Oregon; and brother William "Bill" (Karen) Couch, of Shell Lake, Wisconsin; as well as grandchildren Stella and Phoebe Richardson-Jones of Des Moines, Iowa. She is predeceased by her parents, Quentin and Ethel Couch, of Webster Groves, Missouri.
Sally was born on June 2, 1950. She lived in Webster Groves, Missouri until she attended Earlham College and then Beaver College (now Arcadia College), where she earned a bachelor's degree in education. She later earned a master's in education. Sally moved to the Pacific Northwest in 1974 and fell in love with the beautiful woods, mountains, and beaches of the area.
Sally had deep connections in the Kitsap County community. "Ms. Rich" was a teacher at Esquire Hills Elementary School in Bremerton, Washington for 37 years, with over 30 of those teaching 6th-grade students. She was beloved by many fellow teachers and former students, known for her passion for teaching, creativity in bringing Social Studies to life, and striving to develop the best in each of her students. She was an active member at Kitsap Unitarian Universalist Fellowship for years. She had a wide circle of friends who gathered frequently and traveled together across Washington and Oregon. For several years she contributed her talents as a prop mistress at CSTOCK in Silverdale.
Sally had a quick sense of humor, filled with puns and silly jokes, and was caring, kind, and devoted to her friends and family. Her creative passion led her to excel at various kinds of crafting, including sewing, knitting, crochet, drawing, and, most recently, pottery.
Sally retired from teaching in 2014, which allowed her to focus more time on her crafting, friends, and family. She traveled frequently to visit her sister and her family in Oregon and her daughter, son-in-law and granddaughters in Iowa, living there for nearly a year to provide daily care for her younger granddaughter. Her grandchildren adored spending time with her and wearing her creations, including beautiful handmade Halloween costumes.
A memorial service for Sally will be held at a later date to be announced shortly. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Nature Conservancy, Kitsap Humane Society, or the ACLU.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Apr. 16, 2019